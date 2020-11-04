Although Tuesday’s tally of ballots left challengers Rocky Hawkins and David Britton Jr. with a slight lead over the two incumbent candidates, the race for Ingram City Council was too close to call that evening.
Hawkins and Britton received 219 and 216 votes, respectively, compared to Jimmy Lopez and Bill Warren’s 199 and 190. There are two open spots up for grabs on the city council, and the two candidates with the most votes win.
But there are still approximately 120 provisional ballots that won’t be counted until next week, and also a few hundred mail-in ballots to be counted Wednesday, according to Bob Reeves, whose post as county tax assessor-collector puts him in charge of local elections. However, there’s no way to know at this time how many of these ballots are from voters in Ingram.
So unless a candidate concedes, voters may not know until next week what the City Council will look like.
A Warren-Lopez victory will be seen as an affirmation of the city’s current course, whereas a Hawkins-Britton win means major changes for City Hall.
“No one knows how these two men (Britton and Hawkins) would govern other than they have stated to many (who have told me) they want to end the sewer project, defund departments, and fire some employees and have been unbending,” Warren said in a previous interview. “I have tried to listen to both sides and govern fairly and with compassion. I think it would be uncomfortable for my opponents to govern this city when they are defendants in court actions for not connecting with the sewer collection system which is a violation of the ordinances of the city they want to govern. I have gone to many classes, at my expense, on city government, learning how to govern legally and ethically. Would these two men go to these classes? Who knows what they will do?”
Hawkins has pushed back against the assertion that they would defund the city departments, especially law enforcement.
“We’re not going to close the city down,” Hawkins said. “We have to be a city, or whatever we are. I do not know whether Ingram is a colonia or city; I don’t know if they (current city leaders) know.”
At least two city staffers might find their jobs in doubt should Hawkins and Britton win, as they’re expected to constitute a majority faction on the council that would include sitting councilmember Claud Jordan, who finds himself in the minority in key votes, such as the recent budget and tax rate. He and the two challengers wanted a lower tax rate and opposed raises for employees, for example.
But should only one each of the Warren-Lopez and Hawkins-Britton duos win, this will leave the old guard still firmly in control of city affairs, as Mayor Brandon Rowan, part of the same faction as Warren and Lopez, would cast the deciding fourth vote in the event of a 3-3 tie on key issues.
A NOTE ON MAIL-IN BALLOTS
In order for mail-in ballots to be counted, they’ve got to be in the county elections office by Wednesday and postmarked no later than Nov. 3, Reeves said.
Reeves noted that just because the county sent out mail-in ballots to people who requested them, it doesn’t mean all of those people opted to return completed ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.