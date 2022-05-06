Record-breaking heat is possible across the Hill Country on Saturday and Sunday. High pressure tries to settle across Texas through early next week.
There is just enough instability for a few showers and thunderstorms to pop up due to daytime heating. Rain chances are highest during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
There is also a risk that storms could produce hail and strong wind gusts, if they develop.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND VERY HOT SATURDAY
The morning hours look comfortable across the Hill Country on Saturday morning. Once the sun rises, temperatures heat up quickly.
Under sunny skies, high temperatures climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. This could be our first 100 degree day since August of 2020.
There is one computer model that advertises a stray shower or thunderstorm risk late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Most areas should remain dry, but keep an eye to the skies between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. just in case.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the day.
PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARM OVERNIGHT
South winds remain on the gusty side Saturday evening and Saturday night. Any showers or thunderstorms that pop up will dissipate after sunset.
Patchy low clouds are possible by daybreak Sunday. Low temperatures fall to near 70 degrees.
South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph.
HOT AND HUMID MOTHER’S DAY
Happy Mothers’s Day. Skies become mostly sunny Sunday afternoon. A few cumulus clouds are expected during the afternoon hours.
It is possible that a few cumulus clouds could develop into a thunderstorm late in the day. Highs warm into the middle and upper 90s.
South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts over 25 mph.
VERY HUMID SUNDAY NIGHT
Patchy low clouds redevelop during the late night hours Sunday night through Monday morning.
It becomes very humid with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
South winds average 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.
THE HEAT CONTINUES MONDAY
Patchy morning low clouds will start the day off Monday. Skies become mostly sunny during the afternoon hours.
Highs top out in the middle 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Rain chances are not very high.
South-southeast winds average 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.