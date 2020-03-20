The Fredericksburg Hill Country Memorial Hospital employee who tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 has left the state, according to Chief Medical Officer James Partin.
Partin said he doesn't know to which state the employee went or her status, as he has not been in contact with her.
"She picked this up on a trip to a ski area — I don't know which one — and the person traveling with her, skiing with her, also tested positive," Partin said.
The employee is a resident of Bexar County and works at HCM about three days out of every month, Partin said. While at work, she came into contact with several of the non-clinical, clerical staff, who have been quarantined and tested for the virus. None of the clinical or urgent care personnel were exposed.
"(The state epidemiologist) was very thorough about their investigation of these cases," Partin said.
Because the woman who tested presumptive positive is a resident of Bexar County, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would report the case as being in Bexar County, not in Gillespie County.
Presumptive positive means that the state-issued test was positive and the test is awaiting CDC confirmation.
HCM does not let visitors in the building at this time except in end-of-life situations, child deliveries and pediatric cases. All staff get their temperatures checked before coming into the building every day.
The HCM has 88 beds, 54 of which are functioning and 12 of which are ICU beds. In the case of a local outbreak, HCM would employ all 88 beds, and potentially more if need be, Partin said.
