A 20-year-old, Hispanic man accused of committing vehicle burglaries in multiple counties along with at least two other men has been given the same chance as his white co-defendant to avoid felony convictions and prison.
Christian Mateo Moreno, of Austin, was sentenced to 10 years probation and fined $10,000 by 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III this morning.
Before he handed down the sentence, Pattillo said he believed both Moreno and the codefendant, 20-year-old Argyle resident Dawson David Fuller, deserved prison for their crime spree in 2018, but added that sentencing Moreno to prison meant the man could get paroled in two years.
“I’m going to order that (10 years probation) because I want you to live under the microscope for 10 years,” Pattillo said.
If Fuller and Dawson violate probation, they will be convicted of the felonies and won’t be able to appeal their prison sentences, pursuant to their plea agreements, and they could technically be incarcerated for more than 10 years, although they probably would be granted parole.
Like Fuller, Moreno also was represented by a hired attorney, which is unusual, as most felony defendants have court-appointed attorneys. Moreno’s attorney, Matthew Shrum, told Pattillo before sentencing that his client “was the less culpable of the two” defendants.
“I did perceive that in the PSI (presentence investigation), and I’m glad you did bring that up,” Pattillo replied.
But Assistant District Attorney John Hoover then told the court that it was the state’s position with regards to Fuller and Moreno that “they’re equally culpable in everything they pled guilty to.” Hoover asked the court for the maximum prison sentence, as he did in Fuller’s case. Whether or not the judge imposed the maximum sentence would have had little-to-no bearing on whether the parole board in Austin released Moreno early.
“You did appear in an interview with the probation department and expressed genuine remorse and you’ve taken responsibility for your actions without trying to minimize your guilt or trying to excuse yourself,” Pattillo said after sentencing Moreno to probation. “You came from a good personal history, background history.”
Pattillo said he also based his decision “in part” on the fact that Moreno was rated on the “very low end” of a scoring system designed to assess the risk for continued criminality among males — the Texas Risk Assessment System.
With probation sentences as long as 10 years, it’s not unusual for defendants to apply for an early termination of community supervision. But in this case, Pattillo told Moreno he probably would not grant early termination.
Moreno had pleaded guilty last month to committing six felony firearm thefts, two misdemeanor vehicle burglaries, two felony thefts and one felony count of engaging in organized criminal activity in Kerr County. Moreno’s pending Brazos County charges include burglarizing a building, evading arrest and seven vehicle burglaries; and he has a pending Hays County vehicle burglary charge.
What seemed to play a role in Moreno’s crime spree was the death of his grandmother and some cousins, according to comments the judge made in court. Pattillo had reviewed character letters and a presentence investigation conducted by the probation office that included Moreno’s personal history.
“Life is hard and that’s not any excuse for you,” Pattillo said. “You were a state champion wrestler. You had a wrestling scholarship to a university and you’ve thrown all that away.”
Pattillo noted that Moreno hadn’t been in trouble with the law before the crime spree, which he also observed had been committed when the man was still a teen.
“I’m aware of the science that the frontal lobe of males in particular doesn’t mature fully until like age 25,” Pattillo said.
Pattillo said the presentence investigation indicated the motivation for the crime spree was obtaining money for drugs and alcohol.
“It wasn’t to put food on the table; this was a purely selfish reason to flood or put firearms into other communities for drug trade,” Pattillo said.
Moreno is among five defendants named in an organized crime indictment along with Marcus Garmon, Tiger Breitling, Dawson David Fuller and an unnamed fifth man who police hadn’t identified. It doesn't appear that anyone else besides Moreno and Fuller have been charged in Kerr County.
In August, Fuller pleaded guilty to 14 felonies that allegedly involved stealing from vehicles belonging to a former district attorney and at least two law enforcement agencies over about a 30-day period. Like Moreno, Fuller received concurrent probation sentences totaling 10 years. He also was fined $10,000 and initially ordered to completel 4,000 hours of community service. However, Pattillo said that he later discovered the law didn’t allow for that much community service. Therefore, the final judgment in Fuller’s case called for 1,000 hours of community service, and Pattillo ordered Moreno to complete 600 hours of community service.
As of this morning, Moreno’s pending misdemeanors included two vehicle burglary charges, and Fuller’s pending misdemeanors included possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, three counts of criminal mischief — related to allegations of breaking car windows to steal items — and six vehicle burglaries.
“I want to see you work your way out of this,” Pattillo told Moreno. “You and Mr. Fuller have left behind you a wide wake of destruction, of taking people’s property, of making them feel less safe and secure in their own belongings and their own neighborhoods. I watched the (surveillance) video of you with him. You were wearing a stolen sheriff’s department jacket and a mask. I watched you … selling people’s property for money to do drugs and playing vile music as if you were some thug.”
Pattillo noted that Moreno, during an interview with the probation office, had expressed interest in going back to college and getting back on the wrestling team, and in joining one of the U.S. armed services.
“I think that would be something I think you should explore as well,” Pattillo said. “I think they provide good opportunities for you to become the man that you need to become.”
