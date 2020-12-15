Again the Associated Press has furnished you a wildly biased article, about Trump, for the front page of your weekend edition. If this news service cannot supply you with the facts free of opinions, you should consider another news service. The truth, according to Mark Devine with Fox News, is that both the Pennsylvania legislature and their Supreme Court violated their constitution. Any change in voter regulations has to be made as an amendment to their constitution and passed by the registered voters of Pennsylvania. The Associated Press should know this and not spin the news against our President. Either find another news service or, at least, delete all opinions from their articles.
John Crews, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.