Schreiner University still hopes to offer athletics in some capacity this fall, but its NCAA programs won’t be playing any conference games.
The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference announced on Thursday its decision to postpone all NCAA Division III Sports for the fall semester because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Not unlike the decision we had to make this past spring, today's decision was difficult and not taken lightly," SCAC Commissioner Dwayne Hanberry said. "At the very least, it is extremely frustrating to find ourselves seemingly right back where we were in March."
This decision, though, doesn’t impact the university’s non-NCAA programs -- wrestling, shotgun, rifle, bass fishing, cycling and equestrian. According to Schreiner marketing and communications director Toby Appleton, Schreiner will make individual decisions regarding those programs using the guidelines of each sports’ governing body.
Athletic director Bill Raleigh, though, remains committed to giving Schreiner’s athletes the best experience possible this fall, saying university programs still plan on holding practices and instrasquad competitions.
“We all feel for the student-athletes, especially our seniors, who are being impacted by this decision,” Raleigh said. “Under the present conditions, we support the decision, but we will be ready to return to a full intercollegiate athletic competition as soon as circumstances allow.”
Sorry for the real sports. And maybe wrestling. The others not so much. Rifle is a sport?
