Tuesday weather

Dry weather remains in the forecast across the Hill Country

 NOAA-WPC-NWS

High pressure should keep the weather pattern hot and relatively dry across the Hill Country for the rest of the week.

Wednesday might bring us a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. There doesn't appear to be widespread precipitation, even if it develops.

NEAR TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast across the Hill Country throughout the day.

High temperatures soar to near 100 degrees across most of the area.

South winds average 10 to 15 mph, offering a touch of relief from the heat.

Temperatures may be close to record high values, especially for areas near Austin and portions of North Central Texas.

CLEAR AND WARM TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear skies are in the forecast Tuesday night. Temperatures remain on the warm side.

Most locations will drop into the lower and middle 70s for overnight lows. 

South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph overnight with a few gusts near 20 mph.

STRAY STORM POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

I will mention a less than 10% chance of a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon due to daytime heating.

Even if a thunderstorm pops up, most locations are not expected to receive much in the way of measurable rainfall.

High temperatures top out between 100 and 103 degrees.

South winds average 10 to 15 mph during the day, except gusty if a thunderstorm develops nearby.

SLIGHT TEMPERATURE DROP THURSDAY

Intervals of clouds and sunshine are expected Thursday afternoon. The humidity and heat will be high enough to generate isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon hours, due to daytime heating.

High temperatures range from 95 to 100 degrees.

South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph.

ANY RELIEF IN SIGHT?

At the moment, there are no signs that the overall weather pattern will shift during the next week or two.

Late July is typically the hottest time of the year, on average, across Texas and the Hill Country.

The weather pattern appears to be stuck in place through the end of the month into early August, unless something unexpected happens.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.