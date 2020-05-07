When working on Tivy’s 2020 football schedule, Antlers’ coach David Jones labored to find five quality non-district opponents to prepare his squad for district play.
He accomplished that goal. But as a result, the Antlers will have to travel across the state during the first half of the season.
The Antlers open the 2020 season on Aug. 28 at Dripping Springs, hoping to end a four-game losing streak to the Tigers. That won’t be the only hostile environment they will encounter in the fall. On Sept. 18, they will travel to Austin McCallum, which has made the playoffs the past four seasons. The following week, they will drive to Corpus Christi to face perennial state-title contender, Calallen, who moved down to Class 4A after UIL’s district realignment. The Antlers will meet new district foe, Floresville, on the road on Oct. 23, and will conclude the regular season at rival Alamo Heights on Nov. 6.
The Antlers will play Fredericksburg for the third straight season during their Sept. 4 home opener. Their remaining home games include Killeen Shoemaker (Sept. 11) Lockhart (Oct. 9), Boerne Champion (Oct. 16) and Medina Valley on Oct. 30.
“It’s hard for us to schedule (non-district) games because people don’t want to play us — that’s credit to what our kids have done in the past,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “I think the pre-district may be as good as any non-district schedule in this area. We are excited about it. It will challenge us.”
The biggest challenge Tivy currently faces is the uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic has created. The Antlers already have definitely suspended their summer strength and conditioning program.
During their five-game non-district schedule, the Antlers will encounter several different styles of play. They will have to overcome Shoemaker’s spread offense and Calallen’s power-running attack before they begin their five-game district schedule.
The Antlers will have to replace several starters on offense after graduating quarterback Trapper Pannell and all four starting receivers — Brooks McCoy, Colten Drake, Cole Miears and Stoney Rhodes. They will likely build their offense around junior running back Fisher Middleton, who rushed for 618 yards and two touchdowns last season. Several returning defensive starters, such as Coleson Abel and Jack Patterson, will likely contribute on offense as well.
The five-game non-district schedule will give the coaches an opportunity to discover Tivy’s offensive identity before district play begins.
“The non-district games will expose us to several different styles of football and give us a chance to really get honed in on what we are going to be doing the rest of the season too,” Jones said. “We will have good competition, good experiences and we will know where we are when we begin district play.”
