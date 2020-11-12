Moisture levels remain high across the Hill Country tonight and Friday.
High humidity levels will bring the potential for low clouds, patchy fog and patchy mist or drizzle by daybreak Friday.
A weak cold front will stall across portions of the Hill Country Friday morning.
The front is expected to stall along or just north of Interstate 10 which means there could be a wide temperature gradient across the region with cool temperatures northern areas and warm temperatures southern areas.
Meanwhile, it becomes mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the middle to upper 50's.
Winds remain out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph overnight.
Regardless of what happens with the cold front Friday, we can expect more clouds and highs in the upper 70's.
Winds remain out of the east-southeast and should increase to 10 to 20 mph during the day.
Northern zones may see northeast winds depending on where the cold front stalls Friday.
Friday night and Saturday will be mostly cloudy at night with a slight chance of showers.
Lows remain in the lower 60's and highs top out in the lower 80's Saturday.
A cold front will track across the area Saturday night into Sunday.
This will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms and cooler air Saturday night and Sunday.
Highs Sunday should stay in the upper 60's to lower 70's under mostly sunny skies and gusty north winds.
