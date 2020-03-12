The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 took several dramatic turns Wednesday, even trickling down to Kerrville, where the impact is being felt.
The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic, reversing an earlier decision not to label it as such, but with more than 110,000 patients the tone changed.
“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief.
That message was echoed in Washington, D.C., by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during testimony in Congress, where he described the outbreak in stark terms.
“So I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now,” Fauci said. “How much worse it will get will depend on our ability to do two things: to contain the influx of people who are infected coming from the outside, and the ability to contain and mitigate within our own country.
“Bottom line, it’s going to get worse.”
Across Texas, more events were canceled and universities started enacting measures to protect students and faculty. The prestigious Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was canceled for the remainder of its run at NRG Stadium. The NCAA announced that the upcoming men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments would be played without fans in attendance.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Wednesday they’re investigating whether a Montgomery County case was one of community spread. Health officials said the man had no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with COVID-19. The department website counts 21 cases in Texas of COVID-19 infection, not including dozens quarantined at a San Antonio military base after exposure to the virus on cruise ships and in China.
“We suspect that this is potentially the tip of an iceberg,” said Dr. David Persse, the health authority for the Houston Health Department. “There may be many people throughout the community who are infected.”
While officials at Schreiner University said they are monitoring the situation, other Texas universities moved to extend spring breaks and move classes online. Baylor, Texas A&M, St. Mary’s, Trinity, Alamo Colleges, Rice and the University of Texas, San Antonio all extended spring break for students and faculty in response to the outbreak. The University of Texas, Austin was still considering options as was San Antonio’s University of the Incarnate Word.
“Since no cases have been identified in Kerr or our contiguous counties, our discussions continue to be centered around: decisions about group travel, especially study abroad; recommendations regarding non-essential travel; and protocol for screening individuals who present symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” a Schreiner official said.
In Kerrville, business continued as usual, but the concern remained high, especially for those working with senior citizens — or those 60 and older.
Peterson Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Lisa Winters said hospital volunteers, many of them senior citizens, are still hard at work and no one has been sent home as a precaution.
“But if at any point we feel their health might be compromised if they stay, as many are older, we might consider,” Winters said. “But not yet.”
The Dietert Center remains open to serving seniors across the Hill Country.
“We’ve got a lot of vulnerable people who come in here every day, so we’re basically just saying if you’re feeling bad, don’t come in, and if you have a compromised system, then just be aware of that,” said Brenda Thompson, the center’s director.
The Dietert Center’s biggest job involves delivering food to seniors.
“In January we delivered 6,000 meals,” Thompson said. “It would have been really bad to shut down and not provide food for those clients, and I guarantee it, our volunteers would not put up with it either. If we didn’t cook it, we would definitely be working to get stuff to our clients.”
Thompson said she’s a member of a group called Hill Country Meals and Wheels Directors, and at their Monday meeting, they discussed pooling resources to get discounts on shelf-stable meals to stockpile in the event of a more severe COVID-19 scenario.
For area churches, the challenge is keeping things safe for worshippers.
The archdiocese of San Antonio has ordered the temporary removal of the holy water from the fonts at the entrances of the church, has stopped distributing Communion wine and will only distribute Communion wafers into the parishioners’ hands, not their tongues. These are temporary measures to ensure the health of the church members.
The archdiocese is closely monitoring the situation and updating parishes regarding the temporary measures.
At First Presbyterian Church, one of Kerrville’s largest, the efforts to limit the virus have included deeper cleaning of facilities, including the church’s day care.
“We are really focusing on our day care and wanted to keep that area protected for the kids,” said Mary Stone, the church’s administrator. “We already had a cleaning protocol, but we wanted to ramp it up.”
