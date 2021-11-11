A cold front will track across the region, ushering in cooler temperatures and lower humidity values for the remainder of the week.
Rain chances are non-existent through Saturday and Sunday.
SUNNY AND PLEASANT
Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures are in the forecast Thursday. Highs top out in the lower to middle 70s across most of the area.
Northeast winds average 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts over 20 mph possible.
MUCH COOLER OVERNIGHT
Fair skies and dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the lower and middle 40s overnight. Light and variable winds are expected after sunset. A jacket likely will be needed after the sun goes down.
SUNNY AND MILD FRIDAY
Friday looks sunny and dry with high temperatures in the middle 70s.
A brief return to southwest winds will be followed by another dry cold front during the day.
Winds become north at 5 to 15 mph during the midday hours.
CHILLY FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear skies and cold temperatures are likely by daybreak Saturday. Low temperatures end up in the 35- to 40-degree range. Light north winds continue overnight.
NICE WEEKEND AHEAD
Temperatures top out in the upper 60s Saturday and the lower to middle 70s on Sunday.
Lows at night drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s each morning.
Patchy frost is possible across low-lying areas if skies remain clear during the overnight hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.