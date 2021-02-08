Warmer than average temperatures are expected through early Wednesday.
A series of arctic cold fronts will drop us well below average Thursday and this pattern continues through the middle of next week.
PARTLY SUNNY MONDAY AFTERNOON
Low clouds should try to clear out a bit from west to east Monday afternoon.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 70's with a few 60's possible eastern areas where clouds hang on longer.
South winds remain breezy at 15 to 20 mph.
FOG AND DRIZZLE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT
Clouds quickly increase Monday night and it remains cool with lows between 50 and 54 degrees with a few 40's possible where low clouds arrive latest.
Light winds prevail overnight.
MORE LIKE SPRING TUESDAY
Cloudy skies are likely Tuesday morning with clearing skies during the afternoon hours.
High temperatures climb into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s provided we clear out quickly during the midday hours.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with occasionally higher gusts Tuesday afternoon.
LOW CLOUDS, FOG AND HIGH HUMIDITY TUESDAY NIGHT
Low clouds overspread the area late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
It should remain mild with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.
South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
WINDS OF CHANGE LATE WEDNESDAY
Wednesday feels like Spring for the most part.
Clouds will be stubborn to burn off and highs top out in the middle 70’s.
South winds become gusty at 15 to 20 mph, but will switch to the north around sunset.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms are introduced to the forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening as the leading edge of colder air moves in.
FIRST COLD FRONT MOVES IN WEDNESDAY EVENING
Our first cold front arrives Wednesday evening with winds becoming north at 10 to 15 mph.
Lows end up around 45 degrees.
COLDER THE REST OF THE WEEK
Thursday’s highs remain in the 40’s and 50’s with rain likely and thunderstorms possible.
True arctic air may hold off a day or two afterwards, but signs are still pointing towards bitter cold air moving across Texas Friday and Saturday with lows in the teens and highs in the 30’s Saturday and Sunday.
Valentine’s Day is Sunday and it appears that this could be the coldest day of the forecast period.
Models also show a disturbance potentially bringing a light wintry mix over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.