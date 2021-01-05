GIRLS
DRIPPING SPRINGS 34, TIVY 28
The Tivy Lady Antlers found themselves in another fierce defensive battle on the road against Dripping Springs Tuesday night.
Tivy was outsized in this matchup and committed a few turnovers that were costly as they fell to the Lady Tigers 34-28.
The Lady Antlers jumped out to an early lead thanks to a hot start by Riley Dill who scored six of the eight points in the first quarter to go on top 8-7.
Dill hit a three-point bucket to start off the second period and this was the last shot Tivy made in the first half of play.
Dripping Springs went on a 7-0 run to lead 14-11 at intermission.
After the break, the Lady Antlers battled back and Ashlynn Way scored six points in the third to cut into the lead.
Stella Hendricks, Ashlee Zirkel and Amelia Balser also scored a couple of baskets, but Dripping Springs was able to put 16 points on the board to go on top 30-22 after three.
Senior point guard Corbyn Davis hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter to fuel the Dripping Springs attack.
In the fourth quarter, defense took over for both teams.
Tivy outscored the Lady Tigers 6-4 in the final quarter of play as Cassidy Harmon, Dill and Way scored a bucket apiece, but the rally fell short as Tivy fell 34-28.
For Tivy, turnovers played a role in the loss and a couple of missed calls late in the game potentially cost the Lady Antlers including a lane violation and a travel violation against the Lady Tigers that were missed.
BOYS
DRIPPING SPRINGS 66. TIVY 57
Caleb Hebert-Dwyer scored 20 points and Caleb Fineske added 16 points putting on a fine offensive performance, but Dripping Springs defeated Tivy 66-57 Tuesday night at the Tivy gym.
Dripping Springs simply outmuscled Tivy in a game that was close from start to finish.
It’s important to note that Jackson Johnston added 14 points, eight of which came in the first half, for the Antlers.
In the first quarter, Hebert-Dwyer scored eight points and Johnston added four to fuel a 14-point effort.
Fineske hit two free throws as Tivy trailed 18-14 after one quarter of play.
Hebert-Dwyer hit a three-point bucket in the second quarter and went 3-of-3 from the free throw line to keep Tivy in the game.
Quentin Vega, Fineske and Johnston were the main scorers in the second period.
Seth Hendricks was fouled and hit a free throw to complete scoring in the first half.
Tivy trailed 35-30 at the break.
Tivy was held to 13 points in the third quarter despite offensive scoring from Jaden Frausto, Hebert-Dwyer, Fineske and Johnston.
Tivy cut the lead to 45-43 after three periods.
In the final quarter of play, Frausto hit a triple and Fineske scored seven of his 16 points to highlight the final moments of the game.
Tivy dropped a close contest 66-57 and will host Alamo Heights Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Antler Gymnasium.
