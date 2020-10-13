Councilman Jimmy Lopez, who’s served several terms on the council after winning both opposed and unopposed elections, is seeking a mandate from the citizens of Ingram to build on the successes of the current council.
Alongside Bill Warren, the other incumbent whose term is ending Lopez wants to stay the course and defend against challengers David Britton and Rocky Hawkins, who opposed the city’s recently approved budget and are challenging various longstanding city policies regarding the wastewater system. Britton and Hawkins, along with Councilman Claud Jordan, wanted a lower tax rate, no raises for employees and no deficit spending.
“I do not agree on going back to taxes charged a decade ago,” Lopez said. “Taxes is the motor that allows us to repair our streets and will allow us to do more for our city. Our city employees have been loyal to our community during this pandemic. Would you like to be told you or your spouse are not getting a raise due to a pandemic? Sometimes it’s necessary to borrow from the government to continue business, especially when our tax revenues do not cover all expenses for projects we may want to accomplish.”
Lopez, who’s run an RV repair business for about 12 years in Ingram, has lived in the city with his family for about 34 years, he said. He's married with two grown children and three granddaughters.
“The people of this community embraced my family and me when we moved to ingram,” Lopez said. “They have heart and spirit. I want this community to be a part of progress. They will need to have a we-can-do-it attitude. We have to have grit to prepare the foundation for more businesses and people to want to move to our city of Ingram.”
A big step in this progress and encouraging business growth was the multi-million dollar wastewater system, which is in its third phase of development. This is another bone of contention between the incumbent faction on the council and the challengers. Britton and Hawkins opposed the city forcing people to decommission functioning septic systems, and opposed the city charging businesses $5,000 to connect to the system.
But Lopez said the wastewater system and accompanying ordinances have been necessary.
“It has not been easy,” Lopez said. “We have and will encounter many challenges. Challenges define us as winners or losers. I want to be a part of progress with the people of this community.”
Lopez said that although there’s been insufficient maintenance of roads in the city, the municipality is constrained to complete only as much work as the budget permits. He thanked residents for their patience in this regard. He noted that money being spent on litigation with people who refuse to connect their properties to the city’s wastewater cities — Jordon and Britton are among these litigants, as was Hawkins until recently — could otherwise have been used for street repairs.
Accomplishments of the council that Lopez is proud of include progress on the wastewater system, ongoing street repairs, and “supporting and assisting with several community events that were very successful,” he said.
“I will continue to serve the citizens of our great city with great pride and respect and continue to support our community events,” Lopez said. “I will support and respect the city council team as well. I am not a perfect man, but I am not corrupt.”
Lopez pushed back against the allegation of Britton and Hawkins that the police aren’t in the city enough.
“Insufficient police presence according to who? Lopez said. “If the community has issues, they need to go to the city council meetings and address their concerns.”
