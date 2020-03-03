Kerr County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Elias Garcia surged on Election Day Tuesday to narrowly win the Republican Primary, but now he faces a runoff against law enforcement veteran Larry Leitha.
Garcia beat Leitha by 45 votes and the two men earned 27% of the vote. They will now head to a May 26 runoff election.
Leitha, a retired Department of Public Safety investigator, held leads most of the night based off of his performance in the absentee and early voting rounds. However, Garcia surged late in the vote count to wrest away first place.
Carol Twiss, a captain with the sheriff's office, who has also spent most of her career with the department, finished third with 24.8%. Retired Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Mitch Lambdin finished fourth, while Tommy Eddie Hill, another career law enforcement officer, finished fifth.
The winner of the May 26 runoff election will face Libertarian candidate Warren Funk in the Nov. 3 General Election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.