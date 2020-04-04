After more than a week of being in quarantine thanks to exposure to COVID-19, my family and I emerged and came out to a world of respirators, face masks and what felt like even emptier grocery stores.
However, the good news is that I remain steadfast in my optimism about how we’re going to conquer this illness and get a chance to move on with our lives, but I also fully understand that our lives will be changed no matter.
We’re already seeing it as businesses close, business owners wonder how long they can hold on before they burn through cash and as people seem to grow more and more paranoid about being exposed to an illness that many decried as no worse than the flu.
It’s not the flu. It’s probably worse than the flu.
What makes this virus especially problematic is that it works in concert with the flu — and neither particularly cares who it kills. It’s certainly going to kill the economy.
The only thing that I can say with absolute certainty about our situation is that we’re all in this together. The same angst we’re feeling here in the Hill Country is being felt in every corner of America.
People are rightfully worried not just for their health, but for the economic health of this nation, which is shedding jobs at a stunning rate.
For my wife and I, our 14-day quarantine was highlighted by a negative test result and the fact that we were exposed on March 17. So, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, our quarantine ended on April 1 — a fun fool’s day.
So, when we went into the grocery store, there were people with masks, one couple had major respirators on and sounded like Darth and Judy Vader as they talked to each other about frozen fish. In just a short amount of time, the level of seriousness ramped up.
The most sobering thing to me was the presence of armed guards, including a K-9 unit, at H-E-B.
We live in a very different world right now — one that I couldn’t imagine on March 1.
LIVE UPDATES
For the last two weeks, I’ve been doing sporadic Facebook Live video updates, and it’s been a great way to connect with our audience. We are moving to formalize that with daily reports at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on The Kerrville Daily Times Facebook page.
One of my most interesting chats was with real estate agent Carolyn Northcutt, who works for Century 21 The Hills Realty. Northcutt told me that despite all of the challenges with the coronavirus, they’re continuing to sell houses and they finished March with 15 closings.
Northcutt said that homes in the $150,000 to $250,000 range continue to sell quickly — exemplifying the affordable housing need in Kerrville. In fact, if you check Zillow or other real estate websites, there are just 53 single-family homes in that price range.
“The $200,000 to $225,000 (range) is always going to be our most popular price range,” Northcutt said. “That’s the working class of people coming into our community.”
It will be very interesting to see how this holds up as we move through the uncertainty in the economy.
ARE YOU READY TO GO BACK TO WORK?
As you know, I like to include my mother in these columns. However, she represents one of the interesting aspects of the coronavirus pandemic, because she refuses to retire from working as a nurse.
She’s now 72, has several health issues, but this week she was working in a Southern California clinic helping people manage
their diabetes. Whether or not she continues this work is going to be interesting because she has been steadfast in her commitment to her profession, but she sent a picture of herself decked out in her full personal protective equipment.
As we’ve reported, Gov. Greg Abbott has made it easier for those from out of state or those who have retired to come back to work to help. He’s eased regulations because there’s considerable danger that this virus can wreak havoc on our health care workers.
So, the question is, if you’re a retired health care professional, are you prepared to jump back into it? Have you already? If so, send me an email and let me know, because we’d like to know your thoughts.
Louis Amestoy is the managing editor of The Kerrville Daily Times. He can be reached by email at louis.amestoy@dailytime.com.
