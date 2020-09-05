COMFORT — Comfort coach Brandon Easterly expected a physical matchup on Friday night against Mason, but it was his team that proved to be the one delivering punishing blows after another in a 30-6 victory over the visiting Punchers.
The Bobcats used a punishing defensive effort to knock out the perennial power Punchers, which have won 90% of their games over the last decade. On Friday, however, Comfort’s relentless defense limited the Punchers to 163 rushing yards.
“Our whole mantra is to play hard to the ball,” said Easterly, whose team is now 2-0 and is on the road next week. “We were kind of flat at times in the first half but any time you hold a good team to just one score you’re doing some good things.”
Early on it looked like the Punchers would do exactly that to Comfort — punch them. After intercepting Comfort quarterback Oscar Falcon, Mason quarterback Matthew Kerr drove the Punchers into the end-zone on a 25-yard run. With six minutes left in the first quarter, Mason looked like it was in control behind Kerr’s physical running.
Trailing 6-0, Comfort mounted its own punishing drive that chewed up four minutes of the first quarter. With a heavy dose of running backs Chris Rodriguez, Jose Herrera and Falcon, the Bobcats drove 58 yards with Falcon hitting Herrera on a 9-yard scoring pass. Falcon missed the extra point and the game was tied 6-6 with 1:35 left in the first quarter.
Then Comfort caught a break on Mason’s next series.
Kerr, who at 6-4 and 200 pounds, presented a physical challenge for the Comfort defense, was knocked out of the game with a right shoulder injury. After that crucial injury, Mason’s offense sputtered ,and Punchers only could muster another 100 yards of offense without Kerr.
After recovering a Mason fumble at Comfort’s own 11-yard line, the Bobcats took over and drove to the Mason 45 yard line. On first down, Jose Neri raced around the left side of his offensive line and into end zone on 45-yard run. Falcon’s extra point gave the Bobcats a 13-6 lead with 7:03 left in the half.
In the second half, the Bobcats continued their defensive onslaught,and Mason had troubles all night with fumbled snaps. After Kerr went out of the game, Mason didn’t have an offensive play over 15 yards, and the rest of the Punchers running backs averaged 3 yards per carry on the night.
After forcing another fumble, Comfort took over and this time it was Falcon’s turn to break a big play. The senior quarterback turned a broken play into a 48-yard scoring run with 7:36 left in the third quarter. He added the extra point and Comfort was in control 20-6.
Early in the fourth quarter, Comfort unleashed another punishing drive with a committee of running backs pounding the ball against the Punchers. The Bobcats capped an 80-yard, 13-play drive when Falcon threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Rodriguez. Once again, Falcon added the extra point and with 5:58 left in the game the Bobcats led 27-6.
Falcon, however, wasn’t done for the night. After Herrera intercepted a pass to set the Bobcats up deep in Mason territory, Falcon converted a 42-yard field goal that sealed the win.
