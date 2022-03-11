Saturday weather

Quiet weather expected across Texas Saturday 

 NWS

A blustery Friday should be replaced by lower wind speeds and mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures gradually warm to above-average readings during the week ahead.

MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOL 

Saturday should be mostly sunny and cool. Daytime highs rebound nicely. Most areas end up in the middle 50s.

Winds become light and variable during the day.

HARD FREEZE SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear skies and high pressure overhead should allow temperatures to drop rapidly after sunset.

Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 20s. Calm winds are expected most of the night.

BREEZY AND WARMER SUNDAY

Sunday becomes windy again during the day. This time, the winds will be out of the south.

High temperatures warm into the middle 60s. Winds become southerly at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Elevated fire dangers exist Sunday due to gusty winds, low humidity and the ongoing drought situation across the region.

BREEZY AND COOL SUNDAY NIGHT

Sunday night remains breezy with winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Clouds increase overnight with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

MUCH WARMER MONDAY

Monday warms up nicely with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds become west behind a dryline during the afternoon hours.  

Elevated fire dangers exist Monday afternoon.

