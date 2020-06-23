The Kerrville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. today to receive a financial update, consider purchasing and leasing various equipment, discuss a property held for economic development and other matters.
The public cannot be at the meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions, but anyone may view and hear the City Council meetings on Spectrum Channel 2 or by live-streaming on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
In a closed executive session, city council members will discuss an 88.5-acres tract at 300 Peterson Farm Road owned by the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation but will take no action on the matter, according to the council’s agenda. No information was available about the behind-closed-doors conversation, which is allowed under state law to protect the integrity of sensitive negotiations. But city spokesman Stuart Cunyus, in an email, said “there are no current proposals to develop the property.”
In other matters, the council is scheduled to:
Hear public comment.
Consider a five-year golf cart lease agreement with PNC Equipment Finance LLC for the city golf course in the amount of $281,613.20.
Consider purchasing a 2020 Ford F-550 4X4 and remount wildland/brush skid not to exceed $74,058.
Consider a construction contract with Balcones Ridge Construction, LLC for the Bluebell Road Waterline Replacement project in an amount of $234,175.
Receive a financial update, which can now be viewed online at https://go.aws/3dpXY5V.
Consider increasing the number of seats on the board of the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number One.
Discuss a business development project in a closed executive session.
