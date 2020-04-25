When it comes to beating coronavirus, it seems like the Texas strategy of staying at home and limiting our activities has started to pay off. But now comes the hard part — opening back up.
While some would like to rush this and reopen everything now, we expect that Gov. Greg Abbott will take a pragmatic approach to this out of respect for the more than 600 Texans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and the more than 22,000 people who have been infected by this case. There are currently 1,600 people still in Texas hospitals fighting this disease.
It’s important to remember that the first death reported in Texas was on March 17, but the majority of the deaths have come since April 1, which is a sobering reminder of the speed in which this virus works. There have been deaths in 81 Texas counties.
Are we through the worst of this? Probably not, but the economic calamity this is causing cannot be dismissed.
We’re confident that Texans understand how important it is to reopen but do so in a way that encourages safety of our fellow residents. We expect that guidance to come from Abbott on Monday.
We expect a return to work for many across the state but with a strict set of instructions that we should follow in order to return to normal.
We’ve heard plenty say this isn’t that big of a deal, that it’s hype, or it’s just the flu. They are missing how this is different.
There’s no uniform treatment, no vaccine and no clear consensus among the medical community about the long-term health impact of COVID-19 infection.
However, we can’t shelter forever. We need to get back to work, but we need to do it safely. Consider this requirement the state put out ahead of Friday’s reopening of “retail-to-go.”
All employees must be trained on environmental cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.
All employees must be screened before coming into the business for new or worsening cough; shortness of breath; sore throat; loss of taste or smell; feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100 degrees Fahrenheit; or known close contact with a person who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19. Any employee who meets any of these criteria should be sent home.
Upon entering the business, employees must wash or sanitize hands.
All employees must wear face coverings.
Employees must maintain at least 6 feet separation from one another.
We expect there will be a similar guidance for all businesses moving forward, along with encouraging those who can work from home to stay there.
Even conservative groups, such as the Texas Freedom Caucus, are issuing guidance that brings back the state in stages, with an emphasis on protecting our elderly and medically fragile residents.
We may have dodged the worst of this virus from the number of infections and deaths, but we like the stay-safe approach that should guide the hand of Gov. Abbott, and we look forward to doing business again.
HIT: Tivy High School teachers deliver the goods
There have been plenty of feel-good stories over the last few weeks as we work to navigate a changed world, but celebrating achievement should not be lost because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So, when Tivy High School teachers set out to deliver yard signs and gift cards to the class of 2020, we definitely smiled at the gesture — as did many in our community.
We’re certain others are on their way to deliver signs and gifts around the Hill Country.
It’s hard to imagine how much these students have lost at our local high schools and at Schreiner University — not to be able to celebrate a life achievement in the expected manner.
However, it’s these gestures that help blunt the reality of that loss.
Good job Tivy High School.
HIT: Ingram steps up to support one of its own
When the home of Jack and Pam Crenshaw burned on Sunday afternoon, everyone in Ingram knew whose house it was and the loss the couple had suffered.
The Crenshaw’s have lived on Old Ingram Loop Road for about 15 years, and Jack Crenshaw has taught in the Ingram Independent School District for 24 years. So, when their house was destroyed in the Sunday blaze, the community rallied around the couple to provide meals, a place to stay, a change of clothes and other things to give them a sense of normalcy.
Even during this time of economic crisis, Ingram turned out and proved that charity is an important component to our life here in Kerr County. We know the Crenshaws have been touched by the outpouring of support, and we look forward to seeing them rebuild their home and continue calling Ingram their home.
