The next few days will feature dry weather conditions and a gradual warming trend as high pressure builds across the state.
No precipitation is expected through Friday and our next opportunity for measurable precipitation could occur early next week.
It will be very cold and frosty Tuesday morning with a mixture of clouds and sunshine in the forecast.
Highs only warm into the lower 50’s and could hold in the 40’s if we see more clouds than expected.
Light and variable winds continue Tuesday.
Skies clear out Tuesday night and it will remain cold with lows in the middle 20’s.
Winds become west at around 5 mph.
West-southwest winds should warm us into the middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine Wednesday.
We could potentially reach 70 degrees Thursday providing one day of mild weather ahead of our next cold front Thursday night and Friday.
