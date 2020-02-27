Shelly Lynn Watson, of El Paso, Texas, passed from this life on February 18, 2020, at the age of 32.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Tammy Neutze-Watson; and her grandparents, Ruby Watson, Robert “Pops” Neutze, Margie Neutze and Ellen “Queenie” Neutze.
She is survived by her father, Bennie Watson; sister and brother-in-law, Tina and Dan Irwin; brother, Jeff Watson; nieces and nephews, Marissa, Nathan, Daniel and Lindsey Rose; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and numerous friends.
Shelly was loved by so many. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.
A visitation will take place Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the main chapel at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories, 3250 Fredericksburg Road, Kerrville, TX, 78028.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.
