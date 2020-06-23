The city of Kerrville announced six new coronavirus infections, bringing Kerr County's total to 59 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.
According to the city, 38 people have active infections and one non-Kerr County resident is hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center with an infection. Twenty locals have recovered from infections, according to the city's Facebook page.
There have been 120,370 coronavirus infections statewide since the pandemic began in March, according to the City of Kerrville Response Hub.
