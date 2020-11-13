Barbara Ann (White) Plugge
Our family lost a slice of sunshine on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, when our mom passed away peacefully with her son by her side in Frederick, Maryland.
The quaint town of Charleston, South Carolina, rang in the New Year with the birth Barbara Ann White in 1935. The oldest child of Mildred E. White and L. Ben White, she cared deeply for her younger brother, Richard E. White, who predeceased her.
James R. Plugge confessed to meeting the most exotic women at Carnegie Tech University and duly married Barbara after graduation in 1958. The journey began with a deployment to Fort Island in Hawaii. Barbara could be seen hula dancing with naval wives and Hilo Hattie herself to greet the arriving naval ships. Their first child, Anna, was born at the island paradise in November 1960. The small family grew as they made new homes in many states, including Bethesda, Maryland, where Donald was born, and Jacksonville, Florida, where Caroline was born.
Barbara made a house a home in several other states, among them Dallas, Texas; San Rafael, California; and Issaquah, Washington. The three children were immersed into the arts; dad with his operas, mom with her talent in all things artistic, including silk screening and sculpting. They all shared a love of photography that has spread to the newest generation.
Barbara always danced to her own beat — a unique mixture of charm, stubborn fortitude and absolute devotion and loyalty to family.
Barbara’s journey to Cuba to visit cousins as a teen helped spark her adventurous nature. She travelled abroad and she was equally interested in seeing the U.S. in her trusty sidekick, the little green Honda. Between adventures, Barbara lived in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Having seen a good deal of the world, Barbara — now Bryne to her grandchildren — settled down with each of her three children in turn. First she lived near her daughter, Caroline, in Kerrville, Texas. Next, she went to live near Anna and her two beautiful daughters, Chloe and Simone Soleil, in Boston, Massachuetts. Barbara then moved to be near her son, Donald, his wife, Christine, and their four children: Danielle, Ben, Leah and Erin, in Frederick, Maryland.
She will be remembered by those she raised in the creative, inquisitive nature she passed on to them.
Her family is thankful for the care that she received from her caregiver, Deborah, and the staff at Sunrise of Frederick.
A gathering of friends and family was held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, Maryland. Interment will be private.
Expressions of sym-pathy may be offered at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
