The weekend looks quiet, with cool morning low temperatures and mild afternoon temperatures each day.
Humidity values look higher Sunday with gusty southerly winds expected.
It appears that we will be colder than average starting Wednesday of next week and likely continuing through the remainder of February. It is too early to get into specifics on wintry precipitation, but it may be possible across the state next week.
SUNNY AND PLEASANT SATURDAY
Saturday looks terrific. It will be cold during the morning hours, but sunshine should warm things up nicely by the afternoon hours.
Highs end up in the middle to upper 60s. Light north winds become southeast at 5 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours.
Humidity values remain very low.
INCREASING CLOUDS SATURDAY NIGHT
Clouds increase Saturday night. Overnight low temperatures are a challenge.
Most areas will drop to between 30 and 35 degrees by daybreak Sunday. If skies stay clear longer than expected, some locations could end up in the upper 20s.
Light winds are expected overnight.
GUSTY WINDS, MORE CLOUDS ON SUNDAY
Humidity values increase Sunday along with more clouds in the forecast. Gusty south winds develop in response to dropping pressure values.
High temperatures top out in the lower to middle 60s due to higher cloud cover.
South winds increase to 15 to 25 mph Sunday afternoon.
LOW CLOUDS, FOG DEVELOPING SUNDAY NIGHT
Low stratus clouds and fog will be possible Sunday night through Monday morning.
Lows drop into the lower and middle 50s.
WARM MONDAY AND TUESDAY, COLDER WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Monday and Tuesday will start the week warm and humid. Highs in the 70s and 80s are expected.
A strong cold front drops high temperatures into the 50s Wednesday and 40s Thursday and Friday.
A few models are showing a risk for morning freezing rain, but it’s too early to predict at the moment.
