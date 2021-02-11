The arctic express continues this weekend as a major storm system takes aim on Texas late this weekend.
Thursday may have been an early taste of what is yet to come across the Hill Country and Central Texas region.
Models suggest a major storm system will eject southward across Texas from the Rockies and Great Plains region.
Bitter cold arctic air will combine with this storm system to bring the risk for snow, sleet and ice across the Hill Country Sunday into Monday.
If this system develops as advertised, it will have the potential to bring several inches of snowfall across the local area.
This is still in the future, but be prepared for this system to impact a "large" area across Texas.
Significant travel issues and power outages remain possible during this time frame as the peak of this cold wave is expected at the same time this storm system tracks across Texas.
Very dangerous wind chill values and precipitation will make this storm system disruptive potentially.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.