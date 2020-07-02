On the day that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texans to wear face masks, Kerr County saw another uptick in coronavirus cases with six more.
Peterson Health reported the new cases on Thursday afternoon, and this week has seen the number of new cases rise dramatically. If there was some good news, the number of people hospitalized at Peterson fell to just one.
Since the start of the pandemic, 119 residents of Kerr County have been sickened by the virus. At least 39 have recovered, but for some that recovery can be slow.
On Thursday, Vanessa Garza said her husband, Raymond Simmons, who was the 11th person to contract the virus, was still feeling the effects of it — more than one month after being deemed recovered.
Garza said her husband still suffers from periodic coughing and shortness of breath, but is back to work.
Kerr County Sheriff W.R. Rusty Hierholzer said keeping the virus out of the county jail has been a particular challenge, especially as the inmate population has risen in recent week. Kerr County currently has 170 inmates and most can't be transferred to other jails or prisons because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Hierholzer, however, commended his staff for working hard to keep new inmates separated and regular health checks of both employees and inmates. Outbreaks in prisons and jails has been a particular problems across the country.
