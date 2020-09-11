Mitzi Gail McCollum
April 1962 - August 2020
Mitzi Gail McCollum left the physical world on August 29, 2020 after a shockingly short battle with cancer.
Mitzi was born on April 16, 1962 in Dallas, TX to Virginia and Glenn Cook. She graduated from Arts Magnet High School in 1980 where she explored music and design. She worked for over 30 years in floral design and in the plant and nursery business. She met Rusty McCollum in 1985 and they were immediately and forever joined. In 1989, they were blessed with their daughter, Hayley, who was the flower girl at their wedding when they married in 1995.
Mitzi was a lover of life. Her happiest moments were spent in her garden, on the river, camping with her family, and bird watching. She loved old movies, musicals, architecture and design, playing catch phrase, and bug and rock hunting with her grandson, Nolan. Mitzi is a Texas Certified Nursery Professional and a Master Naturalist; known in the community as a local plant expert. Mitzi dedicated her entire life to the things she loved: plants, birds, and people. She was the best at finding happiness in the little things.
Mitzi is preceded in death by her sister, Nanci, her father, Glenn, and her mother, Gini. She is survived by her husband, Rusty, daughter, Hayley, son-in-law, Gene, grandsons, Nolan and Leon, sister, Teri, and a multitude of family and friends from coast to coast.
There will be a celebration of her life and love in the near future at an appropriate outdoor location.
