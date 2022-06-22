The weather pattern does not change very much in the short term forecast. There is good consensus that temperatures will heat up a few degrees Thursday through Sunday.
There are uncertainties in the extended forecast that include a possible cold front and rain chances.
A gradual cooling trend is possible Monday and Tuesday.
HOT TEMPERATURES ON TAP
Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day Thursday. High pressure strengthens and will produce daytime highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees across most of the Hill Country.
South winds will average 5 to 15 mph throughout the day.
The rain chance is very low Thursday across most of the area.
FAIR AND MILD THURSDAY NIGHT
Fair skies continue Thursday night. Temperatures remain warm during the evening hours. Most locations should end up in the lower 70s by daybreak Friday.
Winds become light after midnight.
SUNSHINE RETURNS FRIDAY
Abundant sunshine and high pressure should allow daytime highs to quickly climb to near 100 degrees across most of the area Friday afternoon.
South winds become a little gusty at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.
Elevated fire dangers exist Friday afternoon due to the drought, low humidity and occasionally gusty winds.
HOT WEEKEND AHEAD
Saturday and Sunday look hot and dry for most of us. The humidity might be a little higher.
Highs top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees both days.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 20 mph both days with low rain opportunities.
COOLER NEXT WEEK?
The forecast becomes challenging Monday and Tuesday due to a possible cold front.
This is a June cold front, so cool temperatures are not anticipated, but we could see a slight drop in our daytime highs.
Highs in the lower to middle 90s are expected Monday and Tuesday. There are a couple of models that keep highs in the 80s a few days. While possible, trends still need to be in better agreement to go with temperatures that cool.
The front should provide higher humidity and therefore a better opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
More to come in future updates.
SOLAR SHOW NEXT FEW WEEKS
The five brightest planets visible on Earth will put on a show for a few weeks. Forty-five minutes before dawn, you can view Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, along with the moon, in the morning skies. They will be visible looking east to south — provided skies are clear.
