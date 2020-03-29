Kerrville's Home Depot store made a donation of masks and other safety equipment on Saturday to Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg.
Home Depot Store Manager Sandra Borroum and Supervisor Louis Canter pulled together some of the store's inventory of face masks, shields and rubber gloves and delivered them to the staff at Hill Country Memorial.
The store serves both Kerrville and Fredericksburg, along with other areas of the Hill Country.
