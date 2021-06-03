The remnants of a cold front and several upper air disturbances keep rain opportunities in the forecast Friday.
A low pressure system will spin across the Hill Country with little movement in it's path expected during the day Friday.
The result of this setup can lead to locally heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding for a few locations across the Hill Country.
COOL TEMPERATURES, SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS
Friday brings more clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.
Showers and storms could occur at any given time of the day. If a shower or storm develops across your area, it could produce locally heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding.
High temperatures likely remain between 75 and 80 degrees. This is below average for June. If more sunshine occurs, highs could sneak into the 80's.
Rain chances remain in the 6 out of 10 percentage range.
COOL FRIDAY NIGHT
Despite high humidity values, temperatures drop to near 63 degrees Friday night with areas of drizzle and fog possible.
Widely scattered showers and storms are possible. No severe weather is expected.
SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS SATURDAY
A little more sunshine is possible Saturday with highs around 80 degrees.
A 4 out of 10 chance for a shower or thunderstorm exists locally.
If a shower or thunderstorm develops, it could produce locally heavy downpours.
