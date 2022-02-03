Wind Chill Advisory Thursday night through Friday morning
NWS 
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected with a mix of freezing rain
  and sleet. Ice accumulations of 1/10 to 1/4 inch on average
  expected, with isolated higher amounts up to 1/2 possible. Total
  sleet accumulations of 1/4 to 3/4 inch possible, especially
  across the Hill Country. In addition, winds could gust as high
  as 35 mph and produce wind chill values that range from -4 to 0
  through 9 AM Friday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Texas.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM CST this
  evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
  to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult on untreated roads,
  especially elevated bridges, overpasses, and roadways. Side
  walks and pavement will be slippery to walk on. Significant
  icing could lead to tree damage and isolated to scattered power
  outages. In addition, the risk for hypothermia exists for those
  spending extended time outdoors and not dressed in layers and
  gloves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at
drivetexas.org.

