Tuesday weather
NWS-WPC-NOAA

Residents across the Hill Country enjoyed a cool weekend with pleasant weather during the day and cool temperatures at night.

A southerly flow will bring us warmer temperatures and an increase in humidity across the Hill Country this week.

The warmest temperatures are expected on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures remain steadily above average through the weekend.

Dew points will also rise this week and continue through the weekend. This makes it feel more humid and slightly uncomfortable in the coming days.

 

MORE CLOUDS AND WARMER WEATHER TUESDAY

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Tuesday. It will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees. 

South winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours. No rainfall is in the forecast.

 

LOW CLOUDS TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY

Temperatures should be much warmer during the overnight hours. Lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s across the Hill Country.  

South-southeast winds continue. This brings us low stratus clouds during the overnight hours through daybreak Wednesday.

 

WARMER-THAN-AVERAGE WEDNESDAY

Low clouds eventually give way to partial sunshine. Highs soar into the lower and middle 80s.

South winds remain gusty at 10 to 15 mph.

A weak cold front should stall to our north, but a stray shower or storm is possible if the front can make it into the region.

 

STAGNANT PATTERN THIS WEEKEND

A steady dose of warm weather is in the forecast Thursday through Sunday. Highs top out in the middle 80s daily with lows in the 60s most nights.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.