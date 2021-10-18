Gradual increase in temperatures and humidity this week Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS-WPC-NOAA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Residents across the Hill Country enjoyed a cool weekend with pleasant weather during the day and cool temperatures at night.A southerly flow will bring us warmer temperatures and an increase in humidity across the Hill Country this week.The warmest temperatures are expected on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures remain steadily above average through the weekend. Dew points will also rise this week and continue through the weekend. This makes it feel more humid and slightly uncomfortable in the coming days. MORE CLOUDS AND WARMER WEATHER TUESDAYPartly cloudy skies are in the forecast Tuesday. It will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees. South winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours. No rainfall is in the forecast. LOW CLOUDS TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAYTemperatures should be much warmer during the overnight hours. Lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s across the Hill Country. South-southeast winds continue. This brings us low stratus clouds during the overnight hours through daybreak Wednesday. WARMER-THAN-AVERAGE WEDNESDAYLow clouds eventually give way to partial sunshine. Highs soar into the lower and middle 80s.South winds remain gusty at 10 to 15 mph.A weak cold front should stall to our north, but a stray shower or storm is possible if the front can make it into the region. STAGNANT PATTERN THIS WEEKENDA steady dose of warm weather is in the forecast Thursday through Sunday. Highs top out in the middle 80s daily with lows in the 60s most nights. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags South Wind Temperature Meteorology Weather High Cold Front Weekend Forecast Cary Burgess Author email Follow Cary Burgess Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Reader's Choice 2021 Reader's Choice 2021 Upcoming Events Oct 20 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Oct 20, 2021 CDT Oct 20 A Course in Miracles Wed, Oct 20, 2021 CDT Oct 21 Hill Country Computer Club Thu, Oct 21, 2021 CDT Oct 25 Heart O' The Hills Lions Club Mon, Oct 25, 2021 CDT TRENDING NOW There she is, Miss San Antonio Kerrville area could have 4 Whataburgers Residents face felony charges Officials accuse property owner of criminal offense County political maps to be redrawn Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll What do you prefer? You voted: Everyone eligible should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of long-distance travel or employment. Vaccination should be voluntary but those who don't get vaccinated should be frequently tested for COVID-19 as a condition of long-distance travel and employment. Both vaccination and testing should be voluntary and not required as a condition of long-distance travel or employment. I defer to the judgment of lawmakers as long as they base their decisions on a consensus of medical professionals. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.