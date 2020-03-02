Raetta Lee “Nana” Doppler, 78, of Center Point, Texas passed from this life on February 24, 2020 at a hospital in San Antonio.
Raetta was born February 26, 1941 to John Dow and Anna Marie (Kraemer) Williams in Michigan; the oldest of eleven children. She grew up and attended schools in Adrian, Michigan. After graduating, she continued her education attending nursing school in Michigan. In the early 1980’s, Raetta moved to Center Point where she worked as a nurse at the VA Hospital until retirement. Raetta was very active in the community. Her memberships include the CP Historical Society, American Legion Auxiliary, The Red Hat Society, Birthday Club, and attended nursing luncheons. She had many friends who she treated like family. Her hobbies included visiting the beach and casinos, tending flowers, a love of flags, and watching hummingbirds. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Raetta is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sara Lee Kniffen; brother, Mark Williams; husband, Roger Neal Doppler; and husband Billy Gene Garrett.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Lora Walters and husband Mark; daughter, Catie Harvill and husband Bennie; daughter, Janice Beaird and husband Mike; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nine siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m., March 7, 2020 at the Kerrville Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Raetta’s name to Brooke Army Medical Center Fisher House.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www.kerrvillefuneralhometx.com by selecting Obituaries. Select “Sign Guestbook” at the top right of the individual memorial.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.
