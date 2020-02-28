SAN ANTONIO — Tivy broke up a tight game Friday night with a fourth quarter scoring barrage from Abraham Vierra that boosted the Antlers to a 60-51 victory over Floresville in the UIL 5A Region IV playoffs.
Leading 41-40 at the end of the third quarter, Vierra responded with 10 of his 25 points in the quarter. Vierra sunk five-of-six free throws in the quarter as the Antlers advanced into the UIL regional quarterfinals either Monday or Tuesday at Northside Sports Gym in San Antonio.
After winning their first playoffs game in a decade, the Antlers used a lock down defense in the fourth quarter to slow Floresville, which scored 20 points in the second half. Tivy was also helped when Floresville’s top scorer Dennis Davila fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter, and only scored two points. Davilla had scored 12 in the first half.
The Antlers also got a big fourth quarter from Jackson Johnston, who scored six points in the stretch. Tivy’s leading scorer Jackson Young was shut out in the fourth quarter but he kept the Antlers in the game in the first half with 14 of his 20 points on the night.
