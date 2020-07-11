Lois Shaw probably had the best seat in all of Kerrville for a nice birthday lunch with her four daughters on Saturday.
Just outside of Francisco’s restaurant, under a shady sport along Water Street, Shaw was situated for her lunch to mark her 80th birthday. Now, most people know her from her long career as a nurse or for her tireless work at the Doyle School Community Center, but today she was going to relax and enjoy the day with her girls.
Then a car drove past, honking away, the people inside had signs saying “Happy Birthday” Lois and then another and another. In the time of coronavirus, birthday parades have become the go-to way to celebrate — even when you’re 80.
However, Shaw is the first to tell you that what drives her is to serve this community she’s called home since 1969.
“It’s a sheer delight,” she said as another car came around to wish her the best. “I’ve worked with so many people, and so many organizations and I’ve been on many boards, but I just have a heart for people.”
On this day, the heart for her showed in the long line of cars that came down Water Street, many festooned with decorations and balloons, to wish her a happy birthday. For her four daughters, the moment was not necessarily a surprise but the impact was still important.
“She loves Christ and everybody else,” said Genise Jackson, one of Shaw’s daughters.
It’s not uncommon to find Shaw working hard at the Doyle Center on an almost daily basis.
“It keeps her young,” Jackson said. “It keeps us from having to worry about her.”
And the day wasn’t quite complete because, after the parade, Mayor Bill Blackburn arrived with a proclamation to celebrate her years of community service by honoring her with “Lois Shaw Day” for her actual birthday — July 14, 2020.
That proved to be an emotional moment — as both Blackburn and Shaw work closely together on Doyle Center projects, including efforts to provide a health care clinic at the former school, which served the Black community before schools were integrated in the mid-1960s.
