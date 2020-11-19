Moist air continues spreading across the Hill Country late Thursday.
This will allow low clouds and areas of dense fog to develop overnight through daybreak Friday.
Areas of dense fog could reduce visibilities to less than a mile in a few locations by sunrise.
Low temperatures will be cool, but above average.
Most areas will drop into the lower and middle 50's for overnight lows.
FRIDAY FEELS LIKE SPRING
Once again, Spring makes a return with low clouds and fog giving way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon hours.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 70's.
A few locations could hit 80 degrees if sunshine occurs earlier than expected.
WEEKEND COLD FRONT
Light showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday as a cold front tracks across the region.
The depth of cold air with this system is still in debate, but Monday should be cooler with highs holding in the 50's and 60's with a few light showers possible.
More to come in future updates once the frontal strength comes into agreement.
