Christmas time is here and all though things may be different this year, The Salvation Army Kroc Center invites you and your family to its free drive-thru Christmas at the Kroc on Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Show up to the Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive, anytime between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, follow the line and have fun. Enjoy Christmas activities and booths from the comfort and safety of your own car. Festivities will include Selfies with Santa, Sugar Cookie decorating, Hot Chocolate and Christmas Ornament Kits, snowball bowling, a bake sale and more, plus, delicious food.
The Salvation Army said it is important to find safe ways to give the community something fun to do this holiday season. It is our way of saying thank you to the community for all their support this year, says Molly Putnam, Director of Operations.
Please contact, (830) 315-5762 for more information.
