Nita Chenault Ernst
1936 - 2020
Nita Chenault Ernst, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away in Kerrville, Texas on July 22, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1936 to John Henry and Hazel Dell Cartwright Chenault in Palo Pinto, Texas.
Nita’s family moved to Kerrville in 1938. She attended school at Tivy and graduated in 1955. During her high school years, she enjoyed working at the Arcadia Theater.
Nita was baptized at the age of 12 and was a beloved charter member of Trinity Baptist Church. She loved her church family and served them faithfully. Nita taught Sunday School for the 3rd and 4th graders with her dear friend, Jeannie Donald for 40 years. She could often be seen at the door of the sanctuary greeting members and visitors with a beautiful, friendly smile and hug.
Nita was a valued employee and officer of the First National Bank (now Wells Fargo Bank) for 30 years. During that time, she managed the “62 Club” planning trips for customers 62 years old and older and traveling with the group to many countries as well as many sites and cities in the United States. Nita was honored to be the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors for the First National Bank.
Nita loved Kerrville and was active in community affairs. She enjoyed playing bonko with a group of friends once a month, some who had been in the group for 50 years. She enjoyed reading and especially looked forward to Joe Herring, Jr.’s weekly article, “Around Town” in the Kerrville Daily Times about people and happenings of Kerrville’s history.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her extremely devoted husband of 55 years, A.C. Ernst, the love of her life.
To cherish her memory, Nita leaves her son, Dale Mitchell Ernst and his wife, Derenda of Sonora, Texas; grandchildren: Alexandra Ernst of San Angelo, Texas; Ethan and Hadeline Jacobs of Rives, Tennessee; Malcolm Izak and Abriana Jacobs of Sonora, Texas; and great grandson, Jaxon Jacobs of Sonora, Texas; two sisters, Margaret Corbell and husband, Pat of Buda, Texas, and Dora Strickland of Humble, Texas; a brother-in-law, Butch Ernst of Ft. McKavett, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.
Out of consideration for others, due to Covid-19, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Trinity Baptist Church building fund.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.