The Kerr County tax assessor-collector incumbent Bob Reeves was formally elected to his job on Tuesday night after a convincing win over challenger and former tax assessor-collector Lonnell Hanks.
Reeves had 78% of the vote and earned 6,377 votes with 65% of precincts of reporting results on Tuesday night.
Reeves said that he looks forward to serving the county. He's feeling cautiously optimistic.
"I intend to continue to serve the citizens of Kerr County in the same manner I have in the past," Reeves said in an interview tonight. "I'm a servant of the people and I look forward to continuing serving."
Hanks said that she would like to congratulate Reeves on his likely upcoming victory.
"My whole campaign was that it's their vote, their choice," Hanks said. "If (the people) vote for him, that's awesome. I don't have any bad feelings. I thought I was the right person for the job, but if the voters didn't, then they would vote the right person for the job."
Reeves was appointed to the tax assessor-collector post when his predecessor, Diane Bolin, retired in 2018 after 12 years in that position. Reeves continued her unexpired term after he was narrowly unseated as Precinct 4 County Commissioner that election year.
