Information released to county commissioners this morning indicates as many as 38 coronavirus infections may have been detected since Friday in Kerr County, but officials are still sorting through the data to get an accurate figure.
Thirty new infections were detected among 112 tests conducted by Peterson Health over the weekend, said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William "Dub" Thomas during a commissioners court meeting on Monday morning.
"(Peterson Health) is in the process of sorting through those right now to make sure that all of them are Kerr County," Thomas said.
Thomas told commissioners that Peterson tested 112 people over the weekend with 30 people testing positive — a 26% positive rate, which is double the state average.
Not counting the hospital's pending figures, Thomas said new local infections announced by the state health department brought Kerr County's total from 119 on Friday to 127 as of Monday morning.
Peterson Regional Medical Center is expected to release its latest figures around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
It would be helpful if they would tell us which days test results are included in the count. Was there testing on Saturday or Sunday?
I'm suspicious because they tell people it takes 5 days to get test results back and the labs closed early on Friday. How can they possibly have results from the weekend on Monday, unless they were samples taken a week ago, or they are lying to the patients.
Unfortunately, Larry, I agree with you. The only one wearing a mask is the judge. The other 4 are social distancing, but are not wearing a mask. People learn by example and unfortunately, the only positive example in the picture is the judge. A man stated this morning in his address to them that "they should set the example for the citizens in Kerrville," meaning, wear a mask. Our lives are important, we deserve to feel safe. We only get one. I am sure our Lord in Heaven is shaking his head as if to say, "I am giving my children the tools to help them get through this, but they just aren't listening!"
not sure why they even bother to report this to the commissioners. They are the least concerned about Covid of any governing body in the area.
I wish to ask, does this mean officially on the State count we have 127, BUT in reality, we have 159 confirmed? This is very confusing the way it's being reported???
