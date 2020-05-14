Ann Wickham: Horrified by the arrest of hairdresser May 14, 2020 May 14, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I was horrified when I heard of the jailing of Shelly Luther, a hairdresser in Dallas, for reopening her beauty salon. What has the “land of the free” come to when American citizens can be treated in such a manner? Ann Wickham, Kerrville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture May 2020 Hill Country Culture May 2020 Upcoming Events May 14 Hill Country Computer Club Thu, May 14, 2020 CDT May 18 Kerr County Woodcarvers Mon, May 18, 2020 CDT May 18 Center Point Lions Club Mon, May 18, 2020 CDT May 20 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, May 20, 2020 CDT May 20 A Course in Miracles Wed, May 20, 2020 CDT TRENDING NOW Kerrville explains what it would take to revert to be under a new lockdown — a lot Two-month old from Kerrville killed in rollover crash in Coleman Celeste Silva Ninth coronavirus infection confirmed in Kerr County 10th person tests positive for COVID-19 in Kerr County Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll What are the reasons you won't wear a mask in public? Wearing of masks has been encouraged during the coronavirus pandemic, but plenty of people don't. You voted: I feel silly I don't have one I don't know where to get one They are uncomfortable I don't believe they are effective I think they are more likely to spread the coronavirus I don't think coronavirus is that dangerous Vote View Results Back
