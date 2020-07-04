The recent Kerr County commissioners court meeting revealed the public health illiteracy of the commissioners. The Centerof Disease Control (CDC) policies and statements by Vice President Mike Pence to mask up were not adopted.
Partisan, nonsensical, and noisy irrelevant issues were given focus, not public health policy of Kerr County. But all is not lost, for Kerrville and Kerr County residents are comfortable with these commissioners and the status quo to make no changes to protect public health. One can hope the commissioners review and educate self to CDC policies.
Public health is a life and death and not partisan issue. Tough decisions and action are needed and they may bring inconvenience to the public, think seat belt.
H-E-B made such a decision, so maybe should Kerr County.
Randy Simank, Kerrville
gene here: good letter randy. you are are always on point.
