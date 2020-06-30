UPDATE: The testing event is over; it ended early because test kits were exhausted — at least 500 people showed up, a Doyle Center official said.
A free COVID-19 testing event is underway in Kerrville.
Everyone is eligible to be tested — not just people who have suspicious symptoms — and no appointment are necessary.
The event lasts until 4 p.m. at the Doyle School Community Center, 110 W Barnett St.
As of 11 a.m., oral swab samples had been collected from 250 people. This kind of sample is self-administered and is less invasive than the nose swab samples taken at previous drive-thru events. Test results will be available at a later date.
