DALLAS (AP) — Feron Hunt scored 19 points to lead five SMU players in double figures, two of them getting double-doubles, and the Mustangs beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 91-54 on Monday night.
Ethan Chargois had 12 points and 11 assists and Kendric Davis 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs (2-0). Emmanuel Bandoumel added a career-high 17 points and Charles Smith IV had 11.
Rasheed Browne had 8 points for the Islanders (1-2). Perry Francois added . Jordan Hairston had .
