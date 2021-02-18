UPDATE, 1:34 P.M. THURSDAY: "Our crews are working to restore weather related outages as quickly and safely as possible at this time," states a message from the Bandera Electric Cooperative. "We have more than 2,200 members without power at this time. A live outage map can be found at BanderaElectric.com/outagemap."
The rotating outages are over — at least for now, announced the Kerrville Public Utility Board on Thursday morning, but more than 4,000 power customers in Kerr County served by other electric utilities were still without power.
As of 11 a.m., 15 KPUB customers were without power, according to the utility’s outage map, but 4,279 customers in Kerr County served by the Bandera Electric Cooperative were without power. More than 1,000 Central Texas Electric Co-op customers in Kerr County were without power as well, according to its outage map.
Repairs were being made to “numerous substations,” according to a statement on the CTEC website, and crews were attempting to repair poles and downed lines.
“We currently have over 300 poles down and more breaking,” states the CTEC message. “We are focused on largest outages that we believe can be restored in the short term…. we do not have an estimated time of power restoration.”
“Outage restoration is being prioritized in the order in which they were reported,” states a social-media message from the Bandera Electric Cooperative. “Crews are working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. No ETAs can be provided at this time.
All the electric utilities have asked customers to turn their thermostats to 68 degrees and conserve as much electricity as they can to prevent further outages.
Although outages resulting from weather damage are ongoing, the planned outages are over because the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas allowed utilities under its jurisdiction to turn power back on to all their customers.
ERCOT is the system operator for the state’s power grid, managing the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers and scheduling power on an electric grid that connects more than 46,500 miles of transmission lines and 680+ generation units, according to its website.
“ERCOT is currently still in a state of emergency,” reads a Thursday-morning social media post by KPUB. “But, the good news for now is: ERCOT has temporarily suspended the rotating outages at this time, but they advise that a significant amount of generation is still offline. It is possible that some level of rotating outages may be needed over the next couple of days to keep the grid stable, so this is all still subject to change.”
Those who are experiencing outages are asked to contact KPUB at 830-257-3050.
“Crews are responding to smaller outage(s) within our service area, and will not stop throughout this event,” the post states. “Customers are advised to continue to conserve energy. Tips online at https://bit.ly/3blt2oz”
