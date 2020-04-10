Kathleen G. Marshall, 94, of Medina, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 25, 2020.
Kathleen was born to Roy Truman Taylor and Lydia (Bachman) Taylor in Butler, Pennsylvania, on June 8, 1925. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Marks Lutheran Church, which began her long association with the Lutheran faith.
Kay, as she was known then, graduated from Butler High School and was accepted into the nursing program at Philadelphia General Hospital. While at PGH, Kathy was part of the Army Student Nurse Corps. Upon graduation as a registered nurse, she was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps.
Kathy was sent to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where she met the love of her life, 2LT. Paul Marshall. Paul and Kathy were married in Seguin, Texas, on July 23, 1948. It was also at Fort Sam where Kathy met June Hillstead, who became her best and lifelong friend. June later married Jim Young, who was Paul’s closet friend.
After Paul and Kathy married, she left the Army to become a part-time nurse and a full-time mother. Paul’s career as a Medical Service Corps officer took them all over the country and to Germany twice. When they returned to Walter Reed for the last time, she managed to find the time to complete her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Mount St. Mary’s University.
When Paul retired, Kathy and he moved to Medina, Texas, where they had built their home many years before. While Paul restored Model A’s and played golf, Kathy resumed her nursing career, traveling around the country working at hospitals that were short of nurses. After Kathy retired, she continued to be active in the Red Cross, Hospice and the Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Eastern Star. Kathy was an outstanding hostess and staged many memorable parties, especially the famous Marshall barbecues.
Kathy is survived by her children, Paul Jr. (Mary Ann), Patricia Konopka (Ken) and Robert; grandchildren, Lesley (Barrett), Brenda (Charlie), Scarlett (Brian), Shannon, Robert and Paul. Grandma Gert is also survived by three great-granddaughters, Taylor, Peyton and Riley; and sisters, Elizabeth and Dona.
Her husband Paul and daughter Karen preceded her in death.
Kathy was interred on March 27, 2020, at Fort Sam Houston with immediate family present. Because of the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the future.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Peterson Hospice or Shriners Hospital for Children.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Riverhills Nursing and Rehabilitation and Peterson Hospice for the care they provided, as well as Grimes Funeral Chapels for their efforts in this difficult time.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
