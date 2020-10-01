I agree with Mr. Owen, in his Sept. 5 rant, that the Kerrville Daily Times should endorse Donald Trump for President over Joe Biden, but perhaps for different reasons than Mr. Owen would come up with. The Times writer was as impressed as the rest of us with the fireworks display presented by President Trump at the Republican Convention.
Mr. Owen only seems concerned with abuse of power when it is performed by Republicans. He did not speak up during the eight years of Obama/Biden.
Partisan political purposes are only a concern when Republicans are perceived as the violators, not Democrats during a baseless, artificially constructed witch hunt to impeach a president.
Mr. Gibson was correct in his assessment of the national division being caused by Democrats straying from our American values and core beliefs. Mr. Owen thinks President Trump is at fault, for keeping his promises to roll back the socialist agenda.
COVID-19 is China’s fault, not Trump’s. Racial Tensions are the fault of 60 years of Democrat policies suppressing black populations and education. Historic High Unemployment? Hello…shutting down businesses will do that. But before that, and now? Historic recovery rates because of Trump and Republican policies. And violence in American cities lies squarely at the feet of Democrats. It is not Republicans that are causing or perpetrating black on black crime, or rioting, looting and burning businesses and communities.
The fantasy that a Biden win will begin to heal our divisions is a staggering self-delusion. His Socialist handlers will double down on the anti-American Socialist agenda and initiate another civil war.
Frank Thorensen, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.