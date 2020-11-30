Raul A. Martinez
September 1950 - November 2020
KERRVILLE — In memory of our brother Raul A. Martinez, born September 21, 1950 and passed November 20, 2020 at home with his family.
We will deeply miss him. Our warm thoughts of him will glow within our heart and mind.
From all sisters & family, with love.
