William “Bill” E. Vlasek
October 1936 - December 2020
William “Bill” E. Vlasek, mainly known as the founder of Vlasek Pump Company since 1963, passed away early Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his residence in Hunt, Texas. His last few days where surrounded by loved ones. Bill lived a long, successful life, full of family, from October 9, 1936 through December 9, 2020.
Viewing and rosary services to be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 6 pm at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Mass will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, 9 am at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville. To see full obituary, reference Saturday, December 12, 2020 paper.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
